Mediclinic Welcare Hospital Performs the first Optilume procedure in the UAE and the wider region through adoption of novel and minimally invasive option for the treatment of urethral stricture
Urethral stricture disease is relatively common and is associated with a significant financial cost and potentially debilitating outcomes. Strictures can occur anytime in life and cause obstruction of the urinary flow.
Men with strictures often note symptoms such as poor urinary flow, painful urination, retained urine, and painful ejaculation.
There are a variety of treatments for urethral strictures from procedures to internally cut or break open the scar to surgery. The main challenges for these procedures are the relatively high risks of recurrence and prolonged recovery time.
Traditionally, urethroplasty is the definitive surgical treatment for urethral stricture. Urothroplasty is a complexed surgical procedure with high complication rates and which also mandates a few weeks of recovery that will lead to significant psychological and financial impact.
Optilume is a novel treatment for urethral strictures because it directly treats the strictured urethra and get rid of fibrous tissue causing it. Optilume can reduce the rate of stricture recurrence and the need for retreatment and reduce the need for urethroplasty, a more invasive procedure. Optilume is a minimally invasive procedure that will reduce operating and recovery time and is likely to have lower risks compared with more invasive treatments. Optilume procedure is less invasive than other treatments for the condition and does not require an overnight stay. Optilume has the potential to replace urethroplasty for strictures.