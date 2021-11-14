Mediclinic Middle East announces the acquisition of Bourn Hall International MENA Ltd
Acquisition of IVF pioneers continues Mediclinic's expansion of services across the continuum of care
Mediclinic Middle East today announces the 100% acquisition of Bourn Hall Fertility Centre in the MENA region from TVM Capital Healthcare, following an initial acquisition of 30% of the shares in December 2018.
As pioneers of IVF with the first successful IVF procedure in 1978, Bourn Hall is synonymous with IVF and its founder, Professor Robert Edwards, was awarded the Nobel Prize for Medicine in 2010 for the invention of IVF.
Over the past few years, Mediclinic has widened its strategy from a focus on acute hospital care to include the wider continuum of care, with a vision of being the partner of choice that people trust for all their healthcare needs at all stages of their life. This, of course, includes IVF, which complements not only Mediclinic's highly-regarded maternity services, but its newly-launched precision and genetic medicine service.
David Hadley, CEO of Mediclinic Middle East, commented: 'As an established and recognised brand, closely associated with high quality care and excellent results, Bourn Hall matches Mediclinic’s own core purpose to enhance the quality of life, whilst upholding the highest standards of clinical governance and ethical behaviour. The opportunity to acquire such a company to enhance our offering across the continuum of care was extremely attractive and we look forward to working with Bourn Hall’s staff and patients to further develop the service and grow the business across the UAE, beginning with the imminent opening of a new clinic in Abu Dhabi.
For existing patients of Bourn Hall, absolutely nothing will change, and their treatment plan, costs and care team will remain the same. They can continue to expect the highest level of quality care with exceptional outcomes, and we very much look forward to working with them to realise their dreams.'
Mediclinic Middle East is part of Mediclinic International plc, a London Stock Exchange (LSE)-listed private healthcare group with three operating divisions in Switzerland, Southern Africa (South Africa and Namibia) and the United Arab Emirates. Mediclinic International also holds a 29.9% interest in Spire Healthcare Group plc, a LSE-listed and UK-based private healthcare group.
The foundation of Mediclinic lies in the application of rigorous science to improve the lives of patients, through the use of state-of-the-art treatments and technologies to care for patients in an evidence-based environment.
Mediclinic Middle East operates seven hospitals and more than 20 clinics in the UAE with over 900 inpatient beds.
For more information, please contact Arun Avamil at info@mediclinic.ae