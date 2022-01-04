Mediclinic Middle East announces acquisition of Ayadi Home Healthcare
Acquisition of Ayadi Home Healthcare supports Mediclinic’s goal to become an integrated healthcare provider across the continuum of care
Mediclinic Middle East, one of the UAE’s leading private hospital groups with seven hospitals and more than 20 outpatient clinics across Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Al Ain, has today announced the acquisition of Ayadi Home Healthcare (Ayadi), which provides home healthcare services to patients in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain.
An opportunity to manage patient care in the home setting had been identified by Mediclinic Middle East, and this acquisition allows the company to further action its strategy of expansion along the continuum of care. It takes place shortly after Mediclinic Middle East took 100% control of Bourn Hall Fertility Centre in the MENA region, one of the world’s most recognised names in IVF and infertility treatments.
Ayadi, with a team of medical professionals including doctors, nurses and therapists, currently provides home healthcare services including respiratory care, medicine administration, wound and ulcer care, chronic disease management, nutritional therapy, total parenteral nutrition, physical therapy and occupational therapy. Through this acquisition, Mediclinic Middle East will be able to continue to support its patients who have left the traditional hospital setting, or who are unable/unwilling to visit a medical facility in person.
David Hadley, Chief Executive Officer of Mediclinic Middle East, said: “Covid-19 has instigated a paradigm shift within the UAE with regard to the point of delivery of healthcare services. As Mediclinic responds to this outmigration of care and continues to expand its service offerings across the care continuum, we are delighted to sign this agreement to acquire Ayadi, one of the leading players in the home healthcare market in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain.”