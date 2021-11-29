Medcare hospitals and medical centres launches gastro and obesity centre

Awadh Seghayer Al Ketbi, director general of Dubai Health Authority, inaugurated the Medcare Dr Saeed Al Shaikh Gastro and Obesity Centre, the first-of-its-kind offering innovative gastro and obesity treatments to patients within the same centre and in line with the best global standards and practices in the field.

The opening ceremony was attended by Dr Azad Moopen – founder, chairman and managing director of Aster DM Healthcare; Alisha Moopen – deputy managing director, Aster DM Healthcare; Dr Saeed Al Shaikh – lead gastroenterologist, Dr Shanila Laiju – group CEO Medcare Hospitals & Medical Centres; Saleh Al Hashimi – CEO, Dubai Health Insurance Corporation, in addition to members of the leadership team of the Aster DM and Medcare Group.

The Medcare Gastro and Obesity Centre, provides specialized care in gastrointestinal, colon cancer weight management, heartburn and acid reflux (GERD), inflammatory bowel disease (IBS), treated by physicians who have extensive experience and competence in these fields.

Al Ketbi was given a tour of the centre’s departments and wards, spanning an area of over 10 thousand square feet and located on Sheikh Zayed Road, during which he was given an overview of the facility, its cutting-edge equipment and technologies. The centre comprises five out-patient consultation rooms, five post-operation recovery rooms, two pre-operation rooms, two operating theatres, an intensive care unit and an x-ray room. It also includes a dedicated Day Care Centre for the specialised diagnosis and treatment of acid reflux, digestive irritation, weight management, tumor detection and more. Day surgeries such as endoscopic and weight management procedures will be performed at the centre making it the go-to destination for these medical treatments.

At the end of the tour, Al Ketbi, laid emphasis on the importance of role of private medical sector in the emirate, according to the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and the directives of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council of Dubai.

He emphasized on the interest and efforts deployed by the Dubai government to support, facilitate and promote health investment opportunities to keep up with the rapid changes and transformations taking place in the emirate, and to enhance the competitiveness of the health system. Government has also formulated and designed a distinguished healthcare model that effectively contributes to support medical tourism, achieving health security and maintaining the health and safety of the community.

He praised the quality of services offered at the centre, which is considered a great addition to the healthcare system in Dubai, providing a seamless experience for patients who need medical services in this field.

Dr Azad Moopen, commented “As the UAE continues to raise the bar for medical care in alignment with the vision of the government, the opening of the Medcare Dr Saeed Al Shaikh Gastro and Obesity Centre comes as a proof of our commitment to evidence-based care and our desire to provide the best practice clinical pathways, ensuring optimum health outcomes to our patients. With a rise in obesity and gastrointestinal conditions, it is vital that our patients are able to access world-class facilities, advanced treatment combined with the most innovative technology and the best professionals under one roof. This facility is set to give patients easy access to both diagnosis and treatment in the field of Gastro and Obesity”.

The new Medcare Gastro and Obesity Centre is headed by Dr Saeed Al Shaikh, a gastroenterologist with a doctorate of medicine in hepatology from the University of Dublin. He is also a Fellow of the Royal College of Physicians, Ireland and has held posts as head of department of medicine and gastroenterologist at multiple hospitals in the UAE. He is also an active member of various professional associations and has previously been vice president of the Emirates Gastroenterology Association. He is also a member of the American Gastroenterology Association and the UAE Gastroenterology Society.

The Medcare Dr Saeed Al Shaikh Gastro & Obesity Centre is bolstered by well-known gastro and obesity specialists, who are equipped with in-depth knowledge, experience and a desire to constantly seek new ways to improve diagnosis and therapies for patients while maintaining Medcare Hospitals & Medical Centres’ renowned reputation as an exceptional healthcare service provider.

For more information on Medcare visit www.medcare.ae or follow @Medcareae.