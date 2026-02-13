MCA expands Abu Dhabi presence with new office at Abu Dhabi Global Market

MCA Management Consultants has announced the opening of its expanded office at Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), marking a significant milestone in the firm’s regional growth journey and reinforcing its long-term commitment to the UAE market. The new office was inaugurated by Obaid Al Ameri, executive director for corporate affairs at ADGM, in the presence of MCA leadership, clients, friends, and well-wishers.

As one of the world’s leading international financial centres, ADGM continues to attract a rapidly growing ecosystem of financial institutions and professional services firms. MCA’s expanded presence at ADGM reflects its strategic focus on supporting this evolving business landscape while strengthening client proximity in Abu Dhabi. Today, MCA serves a diverse client base across asset and fund management, brokerage, advisory, digital assets, family offices, and holding companies.

The firm delivers a comprehensive suite of services including statutory audit, internal audit, finance, risk, governance, and compliance, supported by a strong team of qualified and semi qualified professionals across the GCC. Speaking at the inauguration, Obaid Al Ameri said: "We welcome MCA to Abu Dhabi Global Market and look forward to seeing them contribute to the growing business ecosystem."

S Venkatesh, founder and managing partner of MCA, commented: "This expanded office reflects MCA’s continued growth and our commitment to serving clients from one of the region’s leading financial hubs. ADGM offers an exceptional platform for innovation and collaboration, and we are delighted to deepen our presence here. We sincerely thank ADGM for their continued support throughout our journey."

Palani Alagappan, partner ADGM at MCA, added: "Deepening our presence at ADGM brings us closer to our clients and strengthens our ability to support businesses across the region with timely, high-impact advisory and assurance services."

The opening of the ADGM office underscores MCA’s steady expansion across the GCC and its focus on delivering integrated professional services to organisations navigating growth, transformation, and regulatory complexity.