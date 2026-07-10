MCA AI Day highlights the growing role of AI in business transformation

MCA Gulf successfully hosted MCA AI Day 2026 on June 24, 2026, at Taj Dubai, bringing together a strong gathering of business leaders, policymakers, clients, technology innovators and industry experts to explore how AI is transforming businesses across industries. The event served as a platform for meaningful dialogue on how organisations can harness AI to drive innovation, improve decision-making, strengthen governance and enhance operational efficiency. As AI continues to reshape industries globally, MCA AI Day highlighted the importance of bringing together businesses and technology providers to share practical insights, real-world applications and emerging trends.

The event was honoured by the presence of distinguished guests, including Dr Mohammed Saeed Al Kindi, former UAE Minister of Environment and Water; Satish Kumar Sivan, consul-general of India to Dubai and the Northern Emirates; and Ghanim Al Falasi, senior vice president of technology and entrepreneurship at Dubai Silicon Oasis (DSO), alongside senior business leaders from across the UAE.

A key highlight of the event was the participation of MCA’s strategic partner, IITM Global, together with leading AI technology partners from around the world, showcasing innovative solutions across governance, risk and compliance, finance, legal technology, cybersecurity, enterprise applications, automation and business intelligence. Many of these companies are part of the Applied AI Innovation Lab, an initiative by MCA Gulf in collaboration with IITM Global and Dubai CommerCity that aims to accelerate AI innovation and enterprise adoption in the region. The exhibition provided attendees with the opportunity to interact directly with technology providers, explore live demonstrations and discuss practical AI use cases relevant to their organisations.

Emphasising MCA’s vision behind the initiative, S Venkatesh, managing partner, MCA Gulf, said: "Artificial Intelligence is no longer a future consideration. It is already transforming the way organisations operate, make decisions and create value. Through MCA AI Day, our objective was to create a platform that brings together business leaders and technology innovators to exchange ideas, showcase practical AI solutions and help organisations confidently embrace the opportunities that AI presents."

The event also reflected MCA Gulf’s broader commitment to supporting businesses beyond traditional advisory services by fostering conversations around emerging technologies and helping organisations navigate an increasingly digital and AI-driven business environment.