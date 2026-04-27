Mbank opens new SME and corporate focused branch at City Walk Dubai

Al Maryah Community Bank (Mbank), the UAE's leading digital and community bank, has opened a new branch at City Walk Dubai, strengthening its presence in the UAE’s commercial hub and expanding its focus on small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), entrepreneurs, and retail customers.

The new location forms part of the bank’s broader strategy to combine digital-first banking with targeted physical access points in high-growth economic centres, supporting the UAE’s digital economy agenda and Dubai’s expanding business ecosystem.

The City Walk site is purpose-built to serve SMEs and business clients, offering a comprehensive suite of services including seamless onboarding, business current accounts, payroll and Wage Protection System (WPS) solutions, merchant acquiring, and integrated payment services. Designed to support growing enterprises, the site also provides dedicated, relationship-led banking alongside access to select cash management and transaction banking capabilities for corporate clients.

Retail customers will continue to benefit from a full range of personal banking solutions, including current and savings accounts, personal finance, Jaywan debit cards, Aani instant payments, and digital onboarding through UAE Pass.

The location also features teller services, customer service counters, ATMs, and Multi Functional Kiosks (MFKs), allowing customers to print debit cards, cheque books, and complete selected self-service transactions on-site.

The opening ceremony was attended by Tariq Al Masaood, chairman of Mbank; Abdulla Al Mazrouei, board member; and Mohammad Wassim Khayata, chief executive officer, alongside members of senior management and a number of corporate clients.

Khayata, said: “The opening of our City Walk Dubai branch reflects our commitment to being closer to our customers and contributing to the continued growth of Dubai’s dynamic economy. This location has been specifically designed to serve SMEs and corporate clients, while also supporting the broader banking needs of individual customers. It also responds to the increasing demand for hybrid banking models that combine digital convenience with in-person advisory and transaction support. Dubai remains one of the region’s most vibrant economic centres, particularly for entrepreneurs and growing businesses. Through this expansion, we are bringing Mbank’s technology-led banking model closer to customers while supporting business growth, innovation, and financial inclusion.”

The new location underscores Mbank’s strategy of expanding through smart, customer-centric service points that integrate digital capabilities with in-person support, while strengthening SME banking, payments, and business growth across the UAE.

Licenced by the Central Bank of the UAE, Mbank has positioned itself as a digital community bank serving individuals, SMEs, and corporates through a combination of mobile banking channels and a growing physical network across the country.