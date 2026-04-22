Mbank announces new board of directors to strengthen governance and accelerate digital banking growth

Al Maryah Community Bank (Mbank), the UAE’s first fully integrated digital bank, has announced the appointment of its newly formed Board of Directors in a strategic move reflecting its commitment to the highest standards of corporate governance and accelerating its growth trajectory, in line with the UAE’s vision of building a competitive and sustainable digital economy.

The new Board comprises a distinguished group of leaders with extensive experience across the financial, investment, and economic sectors, further strengthening the bank’s ability to execute its ambitious strategy and reinforce its position within the digital banking landscape.

The Board of Directors will be chaired by Tariq Ahmed Al Masoud, with Ghannam Butti Khalaf Al Mazrouei serving as vice chairman. Board members include Meera Sultan Mohamed Al Suwaidi, Mohamed Juma Saeed Al Shamsi, Mohamed Hamad Al Mehairi, Abdullah Humaid Matar Al Mazrouei, and Obaid Helal Mohammed Al Kaabi.

Board members bring diverse expertise spanning business, economics, finance, corporate management, and governance, alongside strong experience in strategy development, operational efficiency, and institutional innovation. This breadth of experience is expected to enhance the bank’s operating model and support the achievement of its future goals.

The bank stated that the new Board formation reflects Mbank’s vision of empowering individuals and small and medium-sized enterprises through innovative and accessible digital banking solutions, enhancing financial inclusion and supporting the UAE’s transition to a digital economy. It also aligns with plans to expand its branch network across the UAE and strengthen its presence in digital financial services.

As part of its commitment to national talent development, the bank announced plans to increase Emiratisation within its workforce to 40% in the next phase. This underscores its focus on attracting, developing, and empowering Emirati talent within the banking sector.

The bank continues to support UAE nationals through integrated solutions and services, including alignment with national programmes and initiatives, as well as the Wage Protection System (WPS) under the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, contributing to financial stability and supporting the broader business environment.

Looking ahead, the bank will focus on accelerating investment in financial technology, developing advanced digital products, and delivering a seamless and secure banking experience, enhancing the competitiveness of the national banking sector and reinforcing the UAE’s position as a global hub for financial innovation.