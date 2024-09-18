Mayfair Equity Partners Invests €35 million in BizAway to revolutionise corporate travel

Published: Wed 18 Sep 2024, 3:33 PM Last updated: Wed 18 Sep 2024, 4:21 PM

Mayfair Equity Partners (Mayfair), a dedicated consumer and technology investor with over £2 billion in assets under management, is pleased to announce its €35 million investment in BizAway, the award-winning tech-enabled B2B travel management company.

Mayfair will partner with BizAway—an official partner of Seed Group, a company of the Private Office of Sheikh Saeed bin Ahmed Al Maktoum—founders and their team to accelerate growth across existing and new markets. Mayfair’s investment will also enable the BizAway team to design and implement new AI and data strategies and develop additional products and services that will help solve the challenges experienced by corporate travellers. The Company will also explore potential M&A opportunities.

“Corporate travel can be a deeply frustrating experience. Legacy systems, processes, and behaviours all contribute to the frustration of travellers and the companies they work for. Our proprietary software was created with our customers in mind, allowing them to quickly plan and book trips while significantly controlling and reducing costs,” said Luca Carlucci. “Our success is a result of our team’s dedication, drive, and capability in bringing the best B2B travel management software to market, and I’m humbled by our incredible growth over the past decade. We still have ambitious plans, especially for the UAE and the MENA region at large, and are excited to partner with Mayfair, a team with an impressive track record of rapidly scaling businesses, to transform the corporate travel experience.”

“Anyone who has travelled for work understands the appeal of making business trips easier, quicker, and more reliable. Luca, Flavio, and their team recognised this need and developed an intuitive software platform and paired it with exceptional customer service, which has built a loyal base of repeat customers," said Yusuf Hoballah, Partner at Mayfair Equity Partners. “While consumer travel has seen significant innovation to enhance the customer experience, corporate travel still lags behind, and we’re excited to partner with BizAway in their mission to transform this trillion-dollar industry.”