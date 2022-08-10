MAXWER Group: Emerging as a top alternative investment company with top alternative trade financing solutions.
Swiss-based MAXWER Group AG has announced to open a Dubai-based subsidiary MAXWER Middle East in partnership with Sheikha Jawaher Al Khalifa.
The kind of success and the level of insane momentum a few industries have attained over the past few years have stunned people and attracted maximum attention all over the world for all the right reasons. This made people aware of how far a few industries reached in their journey, leveraging the power of the tech and choosing to stay in sync with the changing times of their respective niches while sticking to their company’s core values. Similar such developments have been noticed increasingly in the vast, and ever-so-competitive financial realm worldwide, which has resulted in the formation of several well-known financial companies that have gone ahead in changing the game of the sector for the better, just like MAXWER Group has been doing as a top alternative investment company with top alternative trade financing solutions.
Sources tell us that the Swiss-based MAXWER Group AG has plans to open a Dubai-based subsidiary MAXWER Middle East in partnership with Sheikha Jawaher Al Khalifa, turning even more heads of people towards the company, which has been committed to providing alternative trade financing solutions to the commodity market. It is a one-of-a-kind financial company that has been providing lenders with the opportunity to place their funds in physical commodity transactions and earn good returns within a short investment time. They have spread their presence and prominence in the Swiss, European, and Australian companies in commodity trading and operations as well as structured financing.
They are driven toward building a sustainable commodity trade financing company by inspiring businesses and investors to create Impact Values. MAXWER Group has now become a common platform for investors and commodity market players, where they can optimize opportunities for low-risk, incredible physical transactions and deal financing, thriving on their strict internal compliance regulations and rich years of industry experience and expertise.
The recent talks around opening a Dubai subsidiary have yet again garnered massive headlines for the company. Speaking on the same, Chairman of MAXWER Group AG, Mr. Joerg Wernli, says that they are looking forward to successful development of their business in Dubai with their reliable partners in the UAE. On one hand, the team aims at giving the local family offices the possibility to diversify their investments and, on the other hand, enable commodity SMEs to develop and grow their business. Adding further, he highlights their milestones as strict Risk Management, Sustainability Principles, and High Performance.
MAXWER Group has indeed made its name prominent with innovative commodity financing, playing a pivotal role in helping commodity companies realize their growth potential.