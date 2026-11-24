Max Healthcare and Clemenceau Medical Center Hospital, Dubai (CMC, Dubai) have signed a collaboration agreement to strengthen access to specialised medical care for patients in the UAE. Under the partnership, doctors from Max Healthcare will visit CMC, Dubai to conduct outpatient department (OPD) consultations and independently perform surgeries at the hospital, bringing specialist expertise from India closer to patients in the region.

The collaboration will initially cover orthopaedics and urology, with specialists from Max Healthcare visiting CMC, Dubai for three days every month. The partnership is expected to expand to include additional specialists and clinical disciplines over time.

In addition to consultations, the visiting specialists will undertake robotic surgeries identified and shortlisted by the CMC, Dubai team. While Max Healthcare doctors will independently perform the surgeries at CMC, Dubai, the hospital's medical team will oversee pre and post-operative care, ensuring continuity of treatment for patients.

Located in Dubai Healthcare City, Phase 2, Al Jaddaf, CMC, Dubai is a 100 beds multi-disciplinary hospital offering medical and surgical services supported by internationally trained physicians and advanced medical technology. The collaboration will complement its existing clinical capabilities by extending access to specialist consultations and surgical expertise from Max Healthcare.

Max Healthcare brings to the partnership the expertise of its extensive network of hospitals and specialists in India. Its clinical capabilities span several super-specialities, including cancer care, cardiac sciences, neurosciences, orthopaedics, organ transplantation and robotic surgery, among others.

Commenting on the partnership, Sreekumar Brahmanandan, board director, CMC, Dubai, said: “This collaboration reflects our commitment to building partnerships that create meaningful value for patients and the wider community. By bringing together the clinical capabilities of CMC, Dubai and Max Healthcare, we aim to expand access to specialist expertise and further strengthen the range of medical services available to patients in the UAE.”

Dr Taha Al-Hazrmerdi, chief executive officer, CMC, Dubai, said: “Our priority is to ensure that patients have access to the right medical expertise and treatment options. Through this collaboration, we look forward to welcoming specialists from Max Healthcare for consultations and surgical procedures at CMC, Dubai. The partnership will also strengthen our capabilities in robotic surgery, while enabling our medical teams to work together to provide coordinated care throughout the patient's treatment journey.”

Adding, Raj Raina, executive vice president, sales & marketing, Max Healthcare, said: “We are pleased to collaborate with CMC, Dubai, an institution that shares our commitment to clinical excellence and patient-centric care. This partnership will enable our specialists to extend their expertise to patients in the UAE through consultations and surgical procedures at CMC, Dubai. We also see opportunities to broaden this engagement by bringing in more specialists and supporting CMC, Dubai in developing its transplant programme. Our shared objective is to improve access to advanced and specialised healthcare for patients in the region.”

Going forward, the collaboration is expected to extend beyond visiting consultations and surgical services, with Max Healthcare also supporting CMC, Dubai in developing its transplant programme. This will create opportunities for a deeper clinical partnership between the two organisations and further strengthen access to specialised healthcare in the UAE.