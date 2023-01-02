Matt Ti eyes real estate, business setup and jewellery business in UAE

Published: Mon 2 Jan 2023, 4:47 PM

Multifaceted entrepreneur with stakes in business setup and jewellery business has his eyes firmly set on booming Dubai real estate market which is synonymous with the posh shopping malls, penthouses and real estate activity.

The real estate industry has experienced significant growth and changes over the past few years and it seems positive.

As per the figures issued by Dubai Land Department (DLD) recently, weekly real estate report saw the Dubai real estate market record 495 sales transactions worth Dh1.32 billion, in addition to 81 mortgage deals of Dh454.83 million, and 24 gift deals amounting to Dh34.33 million.

Speaking at length about Dubai property scenario, Matt Ti, director at MattDubaioffplan, said: “I strongly recommend Dubai for property investors, as I feel real estate investment in Dubai offers one of the highest rental yields in the world. Dubai is one of the fastest growing cities in the world in terms of population, it has a world class infrastructure, booming tourism, strong and transparent regulations, and provides property investment visa for properties above Dh750K which no other city in the world offers.”

Matt Ti, who is a global authority on Off Plan property investment further elaborated: “Off Plan projects are always appealing to investors as a result of providing long term interest-free installment plans, Moreover a lucrative capital growth will be expected upon completion.”

Universal Documents is another entity owned by Matt Ti and the company is into business set up. Speaking about mistakes to be avoided while setting up a business Matt explained: “People need to be aware of their license renewal cost as I noticed that they are just focusing on setting up a business without considering the renewal fees.”

Speaking at length about his expansion plans Matt said: “I had this privilege by the grace of God and my endless efforts to establish two more businesses during pandemic to secure my career in future by having multiple stream of income. However my journey is not over yet, I’m aiming to expand the existing professions and establish more businesses in near future.”

