MATRADE promotes Malaysian products at LuLu Hypermarkets in Dubai

Published: Thu 7 Jul 2022, 1:15 PM

Malaysia External Trade Development corporation (MATRADE) is conducting a month-long promotion at the LuLu Hypermarkets across Dubai. The promotion is being held for a period of one month ending July 30. During this period, several Malaysian-made FMCG products are being featured in Lulu Hypermarket outlets as well as in its online e-marketplace (www.luluhypermarket.com).

As the leading retail group in the region, LuLu is one of the preferred partners for several Malaysian products. The idea behind this promotion is to create awareness of Malaysian products in the UAE market. At present, many Malaysian products have become household names in the UAE including Alicafe, Captain Oats, Vochelle chocolates, Oki cooking oil, Kimball sauce, Julie’s biscuits etc. Other popular Malaysian products that are available in the UAE’s retail stores include frozen pastries, detergents and cleaning products, sauces, candies, fresh fruits, cosmetics, rubber gloves etc.

Malaysia enjoys a reputation for being a source of quality products. Being a Muslim country Malaysian halal certification gives an added advantage to its products. “Malaysia offers a complete range of FMCG products, many of which remain largely untapped till to date,” said Omar Mohd Salleh – trade commissioner of Malaysia to the UAE.

The current initiative is one of several initiatives by MATRADE to promote Malaysian products in this region. MATRADE also regularly organises ‘Buying Mission to Malaysia’ during popular trade shows held in Malaysia in order to facilitate sourcing of Malaysian products.

“With the resumption of business travel post pandemic, we have seen an increased interest from traders in this region to travel to Malaysia and reconnect with suppliers,” added Saleh.

Meanwhile, in line with this growing trend, MATRADE will be coordinating a trade delegation from the UAE and other GCC countries to Malaysia International Halal Showcase (MIHAS) — the biggest halal products/services show in the world to be held in Malaysia from September 7-10.

Malaysian FMCG products have seen a steady increase in this market over the years along with the growth in the size of the UAE market. Several UAE retailers are looking at Malaysia for their private label brands, which have increased in demand in recent years. During the first five months of 2022, Malaysia’s exports to the UAE saw a growth of 33.6 per cent to Dh1.26 billion. Edible oil and processed food has registered a growth of 138 per cent and 28.4 per cent respectively during the same period. And Omar expects the trend to continue for the remaining period as the UAE reaffirm its position as the regional trading hub.