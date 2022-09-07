Masterminds Education awarded 'Dubai’s Best Early Years Education Provider'

Published: Wed 7 Sep 2022, 10:41 AM

Masterminds Education, the global experts in leading-edge early childhood development, was recently recognised at the UAE Business Awards. This is the institution’s sixth straight year to receive the award for 'Best Early Years Education Provider'.

Every year, the award has a different theme. Last year’s theme was ‘Innovation,’ and Masterminds was awarded the UAE’s 'Most Innovative Early Years Education Centre'.

This year’s theme was ‘Dedication,’ and Masterminds has been awarded the UAE’s Most 'Dedicated Early Years Education Centre'.

Tania Siddiqi, co-founder and director at Masterminds, said: “Delivering Masterminds’ unique offering is not an easy task, and our teachers and staff bring an exceptional level of commitment each day to the needs of every individual child. Today, we all feel a great sense of pride that not just the results of our work, but our personal dedication to our students has also been recognised.”

For more information, visit www.masterminds.ae, email info@masterminds.ae or call +971 4 346 9210.