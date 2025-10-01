MasterHost reaches 500 active short-term rental listings in Dubai portfolio

MasterHost, an international Airbnb management company, has announced that it now manages more than 500 active short-term rental listings in Dubai, marking a milestone in the company’s regional operations.

The achievement comes at a time when Dubai continues to record strong growth in visitor numbers. The Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) reported 9.88 million international overnight visitors in the first half of 2025, positioning the city among the world’s leading destinations.

Short-term rentals have emerged as a key segment of Dubai’s accommodation sector. Industry data shows that holiday-home investments in locations such as Palm Jumeirah, Dubai Marina, and Downtown Dubai are delivering annual returns of 8 to 12 per cent. With rising demand, property owners are increasingly turning to professional managers to maintain compliance, service standards, and guest satisfaction.

“Reaching 500 listings under management reflects both the confidence of property owners in our model and the growing importance of professional oversight in Dubai’s short-term rental market,” said chief executive officer of MasterHost. “Consistent service and compliance are essential for protecting investment value and ensuring the city remains competitive as a global tourism hub.”

MasterHost’s Dubai operations cover listing optimisation, guest communication, cleaning coordination, and regulatory compliance with holiday-home requirements. The company says its scale enables it to introduce consistent service standards across a diverse portfolio while adapting to local market conditions.

Analysts note that the professionalisation of short-term rentals is reshaping the market. With guest reviews playing a central role in booking decisions, operators face increasing pressure to maintain high standards of cleanliness, accuracy, and responsiveness. Firms such as MasterHost are positioned to bridge the gap between individual investors and the expectations of international travellers. The company manages short-term rental properties across multiple international markets. It works with property owners to streamline daily operations, ensure regulatory compliance, and enhance guest satisfaction.

