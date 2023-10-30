Mastercard becomes Invest Bank’s exclusive partner for card issuance and remittances

The objective of this camp was to provide valuable insights and guidance to visa applicants, enabling them to understand the reasons behind visa rejections and improve their chances of a successful application
Through this collaboration, the bank further enhances the high-quality experience enjoyed by its customers, giving them access to a wide range of Mastercard lifestyle and travel benefits that will bring added convenience to their everyday lives. In addition to exciting promotions in the UAE, such as free airport rides, and airport fast track, they can enjoy special global data roaming packages, complimentary travel insurance and instant entry to over 1,000 airport business lounges worldwide. Additionally, the Bank will have access to Mastercard Priceless Cities, an exclusive platform that connects Mastercard cardholders to unforgettable experiences in the cities where they live and travel.
In terms of remittances, the partnership enables Invest Bank customers to leverage Mastercard cross-border services, which offer instant person-to-person money transfers with highly competitive transaction fees and exchange rates compared to conventional channels. Available through online banking as well as Invest Bank’s mobile app, the service also allows SMEs to make real-time corporate payments worldwide.
“At Invest Bank, we are always seeking additional avenues of enhancing the high-quality proposition enjoyed by our customers. This partnership allows them to leverage Mastercard’s innovative suite of products and solutions,” said Ahmad Abu Eideh, CEO, Invest Bank. “Our customers already appreciate the niche we have carved for ourselves in the UAE's crowded retail banking market, and we hope to draw on Mastercard’s advisory support to further consolidate this niche,” he added.
“For over 35 years, Mastercard has been partnering with financial institutions across the UAE to fuel the digital economy. Our capabilities and solutions help financial institutions expand and digitise their offerings, helping them cater to the evolving needs of their consumers,” said Gina Petersen-Skyrme, vice president and country business developmentlLead, UAE and Oman, Mastercard.
“We are delighted to join forces with Invest Bank to further accelerate their transformation journey and open a world of opportunities to their customers,” added Olivia Bellingham, senior vice president and Mastercard direct services lead, EEMEA, Mastercard.
The objective of this camp was to provide valuable insights and guidance to visa applicants, enabling them to understand the reasons behind visa rejections and improve their chances of a successful application
The achievement of surpassing 81+GW underscores SgurrEnergy's expertise and commitment to advancing the global transition towards sustainable energy sources
iAccel Gulf Business Incubator (iAccel GBI) collaborates with Accreda to boost skill development and empower professionals in bridging the education-to-employment gap
Candidates to get real-time opportunities to network with industry insiders
The heavy lift operation took approximately five days, where SAL Heavy Lift, a member of the Jumbo-SAL Alliance, brought the vessel Frauke to port Canaveral in the US
A notable highlight of the event was the emphasis on therapies beyond the conventional chemotherapy, such as immunotherapy and photodynamic therapy
Moscow's festivals have evolved into an integral element of the city's urban landscape, providing an excellent chance for visitors to delve into the heart of the city