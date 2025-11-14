Mashriq Elite gears up for Dubai Islands residential debut with Floarea Breeze

Dubai-based Mashriq Elite Real Estate Developments has announced that it is gearing up to launch its debut residential development – Floarea Breeze - in Dubai Islands to cater to the surging interest from discerning homeowners fond of living by the waterfront scaling up demand for residential units in the island community.

Floarea Breeze will offer 52 eclectic designer residential units spanning town houses, one, two and three bedrooms, a statement from Mashriq Elite said at an exclusive event of the project.

“Dubai Islands has established itself as an upcoming coastal lifestyle destination in close proximity to key urban city landmarks ensuring that the island community offers the best of both the worlds for investors. Dubai Islands also fits in with the strategic Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan envisaging development of sustainable communities in the wake of the emirate’s rising population anticipated to reach over 7 million by 2040,” said Kamran Muhammad, CEO of Mashriq Elite Developments.

Floarea Breeze, a G+P+6+R residential project that will be developed on a plot area of 26,975 sq ft, will have 12 one-beds, 24 two-beds, 12 three-beds and 4 town houses. Price range of the coastal apartments will start from Dh1,799,000 for one-bed.

Townhouses will be offered in four types ranging from 1,847.73 to 1,895.20 sq ft and one-beds in the range of 878.01 to 1,049. 05 sq ft. Two-beds with study and maid room, will range from 1,316.32 to 1,711.14 sqft and three-beds between 1,474.33 to 1,697.58 sqft. The anticipated completion of Floarea Breeze is Q3 2027.

“Apart from the lifestyle allure of island living away from the hustle and bustle of the urban centre, mainland is just a stone’s throw from Dubai Island thanks to excellent connectivity to the community. The new master development by Nakheel with five manmade islands spanning 17 sq kms is also a mixed-use waterfront destination with a host of upscale amenities,” added Muhammad.

Floarea Breeze is Mashriq Elite’s sixth residential project in Dubai, following the recent ground breaking of Floarea Skies in Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC) offering 192 premium apartments, and Floarea Oasis at the Dubai Land Residential Complex (DLRC), adding 257 designer apartments to the housing stock. Earlier this year, the developer had on-time handed over Floarea Residence at Arjan in Dubailand master community comprising 206 apartments.

The developer has a robust future outlook for its investments in Dubai’s real estate and is looking at adding 1,200+ new residential units to the market from its pipeline of projects at different stages of planning and execution. These projects include existing projects - Floarea Vista in Discovery Gardens, Floarea Grande in Arjan - and those on the drawing board in Meydan District-11 and Dubai Production City (DPC).

Floarea Breeze will also feature a Grand Lobby and Designer Corridor, which blends contemporary design with timeless charm. The residential development will have heightened glass windows, floor-to-ceiling Italian tile flooring and premium wood finishes in each apartment. A Smart Home System with ALEXA Voice Assistant, and other integrated smart features will offer intuitive control and modern convenience.

Floarea Breeze is within a 10-minute drive from landmarks such as Burj Khalifa, The Dubai Frame, Museum of the Future, Downtown Dubai, Dubai International Airport etc. Malls such as BurJuman, Deira City Centre as well as Gold Souk, Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club are accessible within 15 minutes.