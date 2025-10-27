Mashriq Elite breaks ground on Floarea Oasis residential project at Dubai Land Residential Complex

The Dubai-based Mashriq Elite Real Estate Development has marked the start of the construction of Floarea Oasis at Dubai Land Residential Complex (DLRC), by breaking ground for its fourth residential project in Dubai, adding 257 designer apartments to the housing stock to cater to the surging demand, and complementing the reputation of Dubai as a prime real estate investment destination.

In a statement, the developer said that Floarea Oasis will be another testament to its commitment to offer affordable luxury residential units that excels in quality and construction standards delivered on time.

“Floarea Oasis is another milestone project for us and the development’s location within Dubailand adds immense value to it with the potential for rental yields in the range of 8-10 per cent and asset yield of more than 12 per cent in line with the overall exponential growth trend of Dubai’s real estate market,” said Kamran Muhammad, CEO of Mashriq Elite Developments, adding that the project has elicited robust response from investors in the context of the significantly increasing uptake of off plan properties this year in Dubailand.

The planned handover of Floarea Oasis, which will come up on a plot area of 36,915 sqft, will be in the first quarter of 2028.

Floarea Oasis will offer 129 studios in the range of 410 to 460 sqft with a starting price of Dh630k and 102 one-beds of 760 to 860 sqft with Dh980k and upwards. There will be 26 two-beds at a starting price of Dh1.63million of 1,236 sqft

Flanked by Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, Dubailand’s strategic location in the proximity of key destinations in Dubai along with the lifestyle the community offers is a significant value-add for Floarea Oasis.

“Dubailand is one of the active and established residential communities in Dubai offering a modern lifestyle with all amenities including retail, leisure, healthcare and education facilities available within the master development, adding to the appeal of Floarea Oasis,” said Muhammad.

The project is also closer to Academic City and Dubai Silicon Oasis within a 7-minute drive time, while it is just 10 minutes away from Meydan districts and 20 minutes from Downtown Dubai and Business Bay.

The development has a host of premium amenities including a sky pool, kids pool and play area, splash pad, outdoor and indoor gyms, a meditation deck, roof garden, barbeque corner and EV charging stations, to name a few. Other amenities include a reading corner, board games corner and outdoor table tennis.

The project builds on the established legacy of Mashriq Elite and the trust and excellence it enjoys in real estate and telecom sectors across global geographies, including Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Indonesia and the UAE.

In line with the increasing demand for quality residential units, Mashriq Elite is planning to add over 1,200 units to the emirate’s residential stock in the next two years across projects in a host of key locations in Dubai.

These include Floarea Vista in Discovery Gardens, Floarea Grande in Arjan, Floarea Skies in Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC) respectively. Upcoming projects also include Floarea Breeze in Dubai Islands and other Pipeline projects as well as in Meydan District-11 and Dubai Production City (DPC) where land parcels have already have been strategically secured.