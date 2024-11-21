Maryam Rastegar wins Gold Stevie Award for 'Innovative Woman of the Year'

Maryam Rastegar, director of Melodica Music and Dance Academy, has been honoured with the prestigious Gold Stevie Award for Innovative Woman of the Year at the 21st annual Stevie Awards for Women in Business. Recognised globally as the premier business awards, the Stevie Awards celebrate the achievements of women executives, entrepreneurs, employees, and the companies they lead.

The winners were celebrated at a gala event on November 8 at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City. Attended by nominees and their guests, the ceremony was broadcast live on Vimeo, bringing together exceptional women from 36 countries and territories. This year, the competition received over 1,500 entries across more than 100 categories.

Rastegar earned her accolade for her transformative leadership in reshaping music education in the UAE. As the founder and driving force behind Melodica Music and Dance Academy, she has achieved remarkable milestones since establishing the institution in 2013. Her vision has propelled Melodica to expand from just a few branches to 24 locations across Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah, positioning it as the leading music and dance education provider in the UAE and MENA region.

Under her stewardship, student enrollment surged from 10,000 to 50,000, and the academy's workforce grew from 500 to an impressive 2,800 employees. These achievements, combined with her focus on innovation and community engagement, distinguish Melodica in a highly competitive education sector.

"This award is a tremendous honour and a testament to our team's dedication and vision," said Rastegar. "It inspires us to continue elevating music education, nurturing talent, and empowering the next generation of artists to reach their full potential."

Rastegar’s leadership has modernised music education by integrating cutting-edge technology into Melodica’s curriculum. The academy now features advanced rehearsal and recording studios and digital piano laboratories, enhancing programme quality and attracting a diverse student body seeking progressive learning experiences.

In addition to music, Melodica has expanded its offerings to include high-quality dance instruction in ballet, contemporary dance, hip-hop, and other styles. The academy’s efforts to make music and dance education more accessible and engaging have been widely recognised, earning accolades for Best Music Academy in the region. Beyond academics, Rastegar has fostered a vibrant cultural hub at Melodica, regularly hosting public concerts and events to showcase student talent and emphasise the cultural importance of music and dance. Through these initiatives, Melodica has created a strong sense of community while educating the public about the lifelong benefits of music and dance education. To further support the music community, Melodica also operates the Melodica Music Store, offering a wide selection of instruments and accessories from globally renowned brands to serve both local and regional markets. One of the Stevie Awards judges commended Maryam’s impact, stating: "She led Melodica's rapid growth, expanding the academy from a few branches to 24 across Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah. Under her leadership, student enrollment surged from 10,000 to 50,000, and the employee base increased from 500 to 2,800. This growth positions Melodica as a market leader in the region, setting it apart in a highly competitive education sector." With Rastegar at the helm, Melodica has not only set a benchmark for educational excellence but has also contributed significantly to the UAE's cultural landscape. Her visionary leadership, innovative strategies, and dedication to community engagement have solidified her status as a leading figure in music education.

This award is a well-deserved recognition of her efforts, and her contributions continue to inspire the next generation of artists and educators alike.