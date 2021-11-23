MarTech major WebEngage expands into Middle East and Africa

WebEngage provides its full stack solutions to help B2C organisations in the Middle East and Africa to engage and retain their customers better, boost customer lifetime value and marketing ROI

By Staff Report Published: Tue 23 Nov 2021, 8:16 PM Last updated: Tue 23 Nov 2021, 8:22 PM

WebEngage, a full stack Retention Operating System, announces its expansion into the Middle East and Africa after successful operations across Asia to address the increasing demand the company has witnessed in the region.

The MarTech company has set up a dedicated local team for sales and customer success management in UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Kuwait and Qatar markets.

The company has been working, establishing relationships in the region for the past three years and now plans to actively invest in community building, education and training initiatives to build capabilities among customer teams in the middle eastern region. WebEngage’s regional portfolio includes enterprise and startup segments such as eXtra Stores, Vezeeta, Btech, elmenus, Ajmal Perfumes, Jazeera Paints, Wego, MakeMyTrip, among others.

Avlesh Singh, co-founder and CEO, WebEngage, said the MEA region is a strategic focus for WebEngage and this announcement marks a key milestone of our journey here.

"With large volumes of customer data and aggressive growth over the last few years, clients are sitting on massive opportunities to engage, retain and monetise their customer bases even as they expand their acquisition efforts," he said.

"Our customers love us for our success management and solutioning expertise and we felt it’s a great time with the pandemic almost behind us now to double down and bring our winning playbooks from travel & tourism, e-commerce, fintech to clients in this region,” he added.

eXtra, Saudi Arabia’s fastest-growing retail brand, witnessed a 33 per cent increase in purchases through cart abandonment campaigns that led to 21 per cent increase in revenue.

Shahin Riaz, head of product, eXtra, said the WebEngage Retention Operating System "enables us to deliver localised content" on the shopper’s preferred engagement channels and has cut down our communication cost significantly.

Elmenus, Egypt’s booming food discovery platform, witnessed a 25 per cent increase in the number of orders placed on the app with a 32 per cent reduction in communication cost through multi-channel engagement.

Amir Allam, CEO, Elmenus, said: “Using WebEngage, we’ve been able to execute multi-channel journeys for a diverse set of use cases, across devices.”

WebEngage’s efforts in the region are led by Aswin Ravi as director, MEA, WebEngage, based out of Dubai, UAE.

An expert in identifying new streams for revenue and value creation, Ravi will oversee the company’s growth, advancement, and collaboration initiatives in various segments across the region. His deep expertise in abstracting client requirements into techno-functional solutions to deliver impact continues to play a key role in strengthening and driving WebEngage’s business activities.

WebEngage’s full-stack retention operating system helps clients consolidate data from across sources offering a 360-degree view of the customer alongside robust segmentation and analytics.

The engagement engine helps trigger hyper-targeted and omni-channel journeys stitching together emails with SMS, mobile and web push, WhatsApp and on-site and in-app messaging.

The personalisation stack allows a deep 1:1 personalisation across all the messages and now extends to the native content elements on the website and mobile apps as well. Recognising that many customers have existing deep integrations with solutions, WebEngage offers out of the box integrations with the likes of MixPanel and Segment and has open APIs for a seamless two-way data flow with other systems.

