Marrybrown reinforces presence with new outlet

Hadi Al Abbas and John Roger inaugurating the outlet in the Viewers Gallery food court, Dubai Airport Terminal 1 in the presence of Abdulla Al Abbas and Al Abbas Group Members.

Published: Sat 4 Feb 2023, 5:37 PM Last updated: Sat 4 Feb 2023, 6:02 PM

Marrybrown, one of the leading Halal-quick service restaurants in the UAE, recently opened its new outlet at Dubai International Airport Terminal 1.

Hadi Ebrahim Al Abbas, chief communications officer at Al Abbas Group, said that the opening of the outlet is a momentous occasion and a testimony to the patronage that Marrybrown has enjoyed in this region.

“We have been serving undeniably great food products in the UAE for over 20 years and we are carrying on the tradition of the established brand name from Malaysia.”

Ashraf Elbahrawi, general manager at Marrybrown UAE, said: “The wide range of food items served at Marrybrown is preferred by a cross section of the UAE residents as well as tourists.

The menu features an exhaustive variety of meals that include original chicken flavours, crispy, juicy- fried chicken, delicious burgers, wraps, spaghetti, rice delicacies, a range of side orders, salads as well as beverages and desserts.”