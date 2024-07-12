Marriott International and Eagle Hills sign agreement to bring Ritz-Carlton Reserve to Ramhan Island, Abu Dhabi

Published: Fri 12 Jul 2024, 10:28 AM

Marriott International Inc. and Eagle Hills announced the signing of an agreement to open the first Ritz-Carlton Reserve in the UAE. Anticipated to open on Ramhan Island, an exclusive waterfront destination in Abu Dhabi, the property will offer a secluded escape complete with expansive views across the azure waters of the Arabian Gulf.

"This collaboration with Marriott International on Ramhan Island marks a milestone in our commitment to shaping extraordinary experiences and redefining luxury hospitality. As the first Ritz-Carlton Reserve in the UAE, it will set new standards of excellence in the world of luxury experiences," says Mohammad Alabbar, chairman of Eagle Hills.

"Together with Eagle Hills, we look forward to bringing Ritz-Carlton Reserve to the UAE and offering intimate and transformative experiences in an ultra-luxury setting," added Sandeep Walia, COO, Middle East, Marriott International. "This monumental signing marks an important addition to our portfolio in the country where we continue to see a strong demand for luxury experiences."

Ramhan Island is being developed to become the next must-visit destination for travellers seeking unparalleled luxury and natural beauty in the UAE. Covering over 4 million sq m of development area, the ultra-luxury destination features a natural island connected through a network of waterways. The fully integrated waterfront community will be home to charming residential villas, marina residences and luxury hotels, offering state-of-art amenities for residents and tourists alike.

Slated to open in 2029, the Reserve will be situated on a secluded island within the Ramhan Island master development and will feature 50 private one-to-four-bedroom luxury villas including the region’s first anticipated floating villas with unobstructed waterfront views. Plans also include a range of lavish leisure amenities and multiple culinary venues. Ritz-Carlton Reserve offers a complete escape to the unexpected that is centered around human connection and brings together unique elements of the local culture, heritage and environment. Created for the most discerning travellers seeking a distinct and luxurious escape, Reserve properties are tucked away in handpicked corners of the world, featuring chic, relaxed and intimate settings that weave indigenous flavours with highly responsive and individualised service.

Ritz-Carlton Reserve currently features a rare collection of only seven properties in destinations including Saudi Arabia, Thailand, Indonesia, Puerto Rico, and Mexico.