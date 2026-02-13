Marmin UAE achieves MOF–FTA pre-approval, supporting the UAE’s mandatory e-invoicing rollout

Marmin provides end-to-end implementation support, guiding enterprises through every stage of the transition from legacy invoicing to compliant digital workflows

Marmin UAE, a financial technology company and an AJMS Group entity, has received pre-approved accredited service provider (ASP) status under the Ministry of Finance (MoF) and Federal Tax Authority (FTA) e-invoicing framework, reinforcing its role in the UAE’s transition to a mandatory nationwide e-Invoicing system.

Commenting on the milestone, Dr Abhishek Jajoo, founder and chairman, Marmin (AJMS Group Entity), said the approval reflects the group’s long-standing governance-first approach to regulatory transformation. “At AJMS Group, we believe trust and governance must lead any regulatory change. Marmin embodies this philosophy by enabling organisations to adopt e-Invoicing early, confidently, and without disruption as the UAE’s digital compliance framework evolves.” The accreditation positions Marmin among a select group of technology providers authorised to support businesses during the July 2026 pilot phase and the phased national rollout from 2027.

As e-Invoicing becomes a core regulatory requirement under the UAE’s digital economy agenda, Marmin’s pre-approval confirms its readiness to support the Peppol PINT AE standard.

Implementation framework Includes:

  • Readiness assessment and gap analysis across major ERP platforms including SAP, Oracle, and Microsoft Dynamics

  • Secure system integration using APIs and SFTP, with automated UBL/XML invoice generation

  • Real-time validation and transmission via the Peppol network and FTA reporting channels

  • Post-go-live compliance support, including UAE-hosted archiving aligned with statutory retention requirements

Sangmesh Hiremath, co-founder and CEO of Marmin Technologies, said: "E-Invoicing represents a fundamental shift in how businesses operate in a digital economy. E-Invoicing is not just a compliance requirement, it is the foundation for transparent, real-time B2B ecosystems. Our role is to simplify complexity so leadership teams can focus on growth, while we ensure their digital transactions remain secure, compliant, and seamless.”

Early adoption of compliant e-Invoicing solutions enables organisations to:

  • Reduce invoice processing costs significantly

  • Accelerate cash flows through automation

  • Improve VAT filing efficiency

  • Strengthen audit readiness and regulatory transparency

  • Minimise exposure to non-compliance penalties

With mandatory e-Invoicing timelines approaching, Marmin enables enterprises to transition proactively avoiding last-minute operational disruption and compliance risk.