Marmin AI and Redington partner to advance e-invoicing compliance across the UAE

Redington, a leading technology aggregator and innovation catalyst, has announced a strategic distribution partnership with Marmin AI Software Design (an AJMS Group Entity), a global technology company specialising in AI-driven, cloud-native e-invoicing solutions and regulatory compliance. Through this collaboration, Redington will drive distribution and channel scale for Marmin’s UAE Ministry of Finance pre-approved e-invoicing platform across the United Arab Emirates and the broader GCC market.

This partnership comes at a pivotal moment as the UAE advances one of the most significant digital compliance shifts in the region. With the Federal Tax Authority’s phased e-invoicing mandate underway, businesses across sectors are actively seeking trusted, scalable, and fully compliant solutions to navigate this transition with confidence.

Marmin, an accredited service provider under the UAE Ministry of Finance framework, brings strong regulatory alignment and technological depth, while Redington enables market access and adoption through its extensive channel ecosystem reach. Together, the two organisations are well-positioned to simplify adoption and reduce the complexity of regulatory compliance.

The partnership is expected to accelerate the rollout of compliant e-invoicing infrastructure across the UAE, with a roadmap to extend into additional GCC markets in line with evolving regional regulations.

Under the agreement, Redington will market and distribute Marmin’s e-invoicing solutions across the defined territory, enabling compliant, partner-led adoption across the market.

“This partnership with Redington is not merely a distribution agreement; it is a strategic alliance that amplifies Marmin’s mission to make e-invoicing compliance accessible, seamless, and future-ready for every business operating in the UAE,” said Dr Abhishek Jajoo, founder and chairman, AJMS Group. “Redington brings a depth of market reach and partner trust that is truly differentiated in the region. Together, we are not just enabling compliance, we are setting the benchmark for how technology and distribution excellence converge in the GCC compliance landscape.”

The collaboration leverages Redington’s ecosystem of resellers, value-added partners, and systems integrators to expand access to MARMIN’s compliance platform across the UAE. This ensures that businesses of all sizes can seamlessly transition to Ministry of Finance–aligned e-invoicing frameworks with greater speed and confidence.

Sukhil Nair, president, UAE, Redington, said: “Redington has always taken a leadership role in helping our partner ecosystem stay ahead of technology and regulatory shifts across the UAE and the wider region. As the UAE progresses toward e-invoicing adoption, our partnership with Marmin AI represents a strategic step in enabling businesses to navigate this transition with confidence.

Marmin AI's accreditation by the Ministry of Finance provides enterprises with the assurance of compliance, while Redington's ecosystem reach and channel expertise enable these capabilities to scale across the market. Together, we are helping organisations unlock greater efficiency, accelerate digital transformation, and Unlock Next in their business journey.”

“E-invoicing is quickly becoming a foundational layer for digital business operations across the region. Our focus is on enabling partners and customers to unlock next in their digital journey by building a strong foundation of compliance, integration, and scalability,” said Dharshana Kosgalage, executive vice president, Software Solutions Group, Middle East, Redington. “Redington is enabling this shift by empowering its partner ecosystem with the tools, expertise, and support needed to deliver compliant e-invoicing solutions at scale. With Marmin’s platform, we are helping partners go beyond compliance, enabling customers to streamline financial workflows and improve visibility.”