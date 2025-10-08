Markus Mensch launches OBC Strategy in Dubai to support hospitality marketing growth

Hospitality marketing expert Markus Mensch has launched the OBC Strategy in Dubai, a new framework designed to help hotels and restaurants enhance guest engagement, strengthen brand presence, and boost profitability in one of the world’s most competitive hospitality markets.

Developed with over 15 years of regional and European hospitality experience, the strategy is presented as a step-by-step model that integrates operational excellence with targeted communications, offering a roadmap for sustainable business growth.

“The hospitality market in Dubai is dynamic, fast-paced, and highly competitive,” said Mensch. “The OBC Strategy provides businesses with actionable tools and insights, allowing them to connect meaningfully with guests, optimise operations, and build long-term profitability.”

The strategy begins with an assessment of operations, brand positioning, target market, and competitive landscape. It then moves into a customised plan covering all facets of marketing and communications, aligning initiatives with both global practices and local market preferences.

Mensch has already applied the OBC Strategy across European hospitality brands including Leonardo Hotels and Accor Hotels. At ibis Hotel Regensburg, collaborations with the local ice hockey team Eisbären Regensburg elevated brand visibility and community engagement. At Mercure Hotel Regensburg, a comprehensive marketing revamp improved guest satisfaction and overall market presence.

Since entering the Dubai market in 2022, Mensch and his team have delivered tailored marketing solutions for regional hospitality businesses. His approach emphasizes clarity, flexibility, and measurable results, helping hotels and restaurants navigate market challenges while maintaining competitiveness.

Looking ahead, Mensch plans to keep the OBC Strategy adaptable to new technologies and evolving guest expectations, ensuring hospitality businesses remain competitive in a changing digital landscape.

With the launch of the OBC Strategy in Dubai, hospitality operators gain access to a framework that strengthens marketing efforts, enhances guest experiences, and supports sustainable business growth.

For more information, visit the website: www.markus-mensch.ae.