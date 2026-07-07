Markus Mensch announces K9 Friends as his 2026 charity partner in Dubai

Markus Mensch, founder of OBC-Strategy, has named K9 Friends as his charity partner for 2026 in Dubai.

As part of his annual giving initiative, Mensch will support K9 Friends, one of Dubai’s long-running dog rescue and adoption organisations. The announcement comes as animal welfare groups across the UAE continue to report cases of abandoned and displaced pets linked to relocations, changing personal circumstances and unexpected travel plans.

“Visibility is one of the most powerful tools we have,” Mensch said. “While it helps businesses grow, it can also help important community organisations reach more people and inspire positive action.”

K9 Friends has worked for several years to rescue, rehabilitate and rehome abandoned and stray dogs across Dubai. The organisation also promotes responsible pet ownership and encourages adoption, supported by volunteers and members of the local community.

Through the partnership, Mensch aims to bring greater attention to the organisation’s work and encourage more residents to support animal welfare initiatives, including adoption, volunteering and community awareness.

The initiative also reflects a wider focus on encouraging businesses and entrepreneurs to use their platforms to support local causes. Mensch said community support should remain part of business responsibility, particularly in a growing city where charitable organisations rely heavily on public awareness and participation.

By naming K9 Friends as his charity partner for 2026, Mensch hopes to help more abandoned and stray dogs find safe homes while highlighting the role residents and businesses can play in supporting animal welfare in Dubai.