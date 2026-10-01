Mark & Save announces ‘Million Dreams’ campaign

Mark & Save, one of the UAE’s leading hypermarket chains, has announced the launch of its new ‘Million Dreams’ campaign. Running from October 1 to December 31, 2026, across all Mark & Save stores in the UAE, the campaign gives customers who shop for Dh100 or more the opportunity to win an exciting range of prizes.

In addition to a mega cash prize of Dh200,000, the campaign will award 13 brand-new cars and several other valuable prizes.

Prizes in the Million Dreams campaign include Dh200,000 mega cash prize, 13 brand-new cars — 6 Kaiyi X7 and 7 Kaiyi X3 Pro, 100 gold coins weighing one gramme each, 10 iPhone 17 Pro devices, 10 55-inch Smart Tvs and 200 shopping vouchers worth Dh200 each.

Director Navas Basheer K.P. said that the Million Dreams campaign has been introduced under the theme “Your Savings, Your Hypermarket.”

“The campaign has been designed to give importance not only to our customers’ everyday shopping needs, but also to their dreams and happiness,” he said.

Chief financial officer Sreenath E. said that every customer has a dream — whether it is owning a new home, supporting their children’s education, securing their family’s future or purchasing a new car.

“The Million Dreams campaign offers customers an opportunity to take one step closer to achieving those dreams,” he added.

Group operations head Mohammed Fasil P. said that the campaign aims to provide customers with an excellent shopping experience while also giving them the opportunity to win attractive prizes.

Customers who shop for Dh100 or more at any Mark & Save store in the UAE between October 1 and December 31, 2026 will be eligible to participate in the Million Dreams campaign.

The press conference was attended by category heads Saurabh Deepta Chatterjee, Rehan Ahmed and Sudeep Surendrababu, marketing manager Abid Ahmad Siddiqui, marketing head Vaishakh, and business development manager Fahad Thottassery.