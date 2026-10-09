Mark and Save launches ‘Celebrate Her’, a month-long tribute to women

Mark and Save has launched Celebrate Her, a month-long initiative dedicated to recognising women and creating opportunities for wellbeing, self-expression and community connection. Taking place throughout October at its Muhaisnah, Dubai, and Al Tallah, Ajman branches, the programme brings together health awareness sessions, interactive experiences and a platform for emerging talent.

The campaign was inaugurated by managing directors Shahanas Basheer KP and Fathima Nawas Basheer, with women honoured during the launch for their inspiring contributions. Managing director Nawas Basheer also joined the celebration and added a personal message to the campaign’s tribute wall, lending a meaningful touch to an evening centred on appreciation and recognition.

Coinciding with breast cancer awareness month, Celebrate Her encourages conversations about women’s health while extending its focus to confidence, individuality and opportunity. The four-week programme invites women from across the community to connect, share their experiences and take time for themselves.

The opening week, Her Month, brings together the campaign launch, a health awareness and screening campaign in collaboration with Aster Clinic at both participating branches, and complimentary makeup sessions for participating customers.

The second week, Her Health, places wellbeing at the centre of the programme. A breast health awareness session in collaboration with Aster Clinic, alongside fitness and yoga sessions, offers opportunities for learning, participation and connection.

In the third week, Her Story, Her Confidence, the focus moves to women’s experiences and aspirations. Her Story features motivational conversations exploring confidence, new beginnings, overcoming setbacks and personal identity. Real Talk — Women Unfiltered provides a setting for candid panel discussions and audience questions, while Know Yourself invites participants to explore their strengths, personalities and goals.

The fourth week, Own the Stage, gives participants an opportunity to express their individuality through an audition programme. Approximately 100 shortlisted women will be invited to participate in three rounds covering self-introduction and confidence, ramp walk, and talent or personality. Selected participants will advance towards the Miss Mark & Save Grand Finale.

The finale will award Mark & Save vouchers worth Dh5,000 to the first-prize winner, Dh2,500 to the second-prize winner and Dh1,000 to the third-prize winner. Through Celebrate Her, Mark & Save brings recognition into a shared community setting, creating space for women to be heard, celebrated and encouraged throughout the month.

Registration information and branch-specific activity schedules are available from the teams at Mark & Save Muhaisnah, Dubai, and Al Tallah, Ajman.