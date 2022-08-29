Maritime Cyprus 2022 Conference to discuss shipping’s response to modern challenges

Published: Mon 29 Aug 2022, 5:32 PM

The Maritime Cyprus Conference is all set to open its doors and welcome shipping executives from all over the world to discuss the 'Shipping Response to the 3 Cs: crises-challenges-competitiveness”.

The Conference, taking place in person from October 9-12 in Limassol, will tackle a wide range of challenging topics concerning the hastily changing maritime industry. Topics from decarbonisation, green ship financing approaches, digital transformation, autonomous vessels, seafarers’ welfare and rights will be discussed by an exciting line up of shipping experts.

The leaders of the shipping industry participating in this year’s Conference, include the secretary general of the International Maritime Organisation, the European Commissioner for Transport, the presidents of the International Chamber of Shipping, ECSA, BIMCO as well as renowned shipowners and world class experts of the maritime sector.

One of the first opportunities to meet in person, this year’s event is expected to attract the elite of the shipping industry. In line with the conference trademark, format and style, the majority of the panel discussions will take place in the mornings, with the afternoons free for meetings and networking.

The conference offers an important opportunity to discuss – and put into action – ways of creating progress within the industry.

To see the full programme of the Conference and register your place, click here Maritime Cyprus 2022.