MarigoldMums presents ‘Holi PlayDate: Splash & Party Season 3’

Get ready to welcome the festival of colours with joy, laughter, and unforgettable family moments as MarigoldMums brings back its much-awaited Holi PlayDate – Splash & Party Season 3, scheduled for Saturday, 7 March. Known for curating warm, community-focused experiences for families, MarigoldMums promises yet another vibrant and thoughtfully designed celebration that blends tradition with playful modern festivities.

This year’s Holi PlayDate is designed as a lively, safe, and engaging environment where children and parents can celebrate together. Families can look forward to a colourful splash zone featuring eco-friendly colours, water play areas, and high-energy music that sets the perfect festive mood. The event aims to recreate the essence of traditional Holi celebrations while ensuring comfort and safety for young children and families.

Season 3 will feature interactive activities curated especially for kids, including creative art stations, festive games, and engaging sensory play experiences. Adding to the festive spirit, families will also enjoy live entertainment, curated food experiences, and vibrant photo opportunities designed to capture joyful Holi memories. The event encourages families to bond, socialise, and celebrate together within a warm, welcoming community atmosphere.

MarigoldMums has always focused on creating meaningful and culturally rooted experiences for families, and the Holi PlayDate continues this vision. The event not only celebrates the festival of colours but also promotes togetherness, friendship, and joyful childhood experiences in a safe and thoughtfully organised setting.

As excitement builds for Splash & Party Season 3, families are encouraged to register early and be part of this colourful celebration. With laughter, colours, music, and community spirit at its heart, the MarigoldMums Holi PlayDate promises to be one of the most joyful family events of the season.

For tickets and registration, reach us on Instagram: @themarigoldmums