Marhaba Auctions expands presence with first branch in Dubai

Marhaba Auctions, the largest live car auction house in the UAE, proudly announces the opening of its newest branch in Al Quoz, Dubai. This highly anticipated expansion reflects Marhaba Auctions' dedication to meeting the increasing demand for affordable vehicles in the heart of the city.









Renowned for its unique auction concept, Marhaba Auctions provides a diverse selection of retail-ready pre-owned vehicles and repairable cars, typically sold at prices 30-40 per cent below market value. With a focus on quality, many vehicles are imported directly from the United States and Canada, along with select options from Korea and trailer-head trucks from Europe. Buyers can inspect vehicles on-site and take immediate possession through an engaging bidding process. Live auctions in Dubai will be held twice a week, on Thursdays and Sundays, starting at 5:00 pm.

“After many years of successful operations in Sharjah, we are thrilled to open our flagship location in Dubai,” said Mujeb Amanzay, CEO of Marhaba Auctions. “Our commitment to delivering the best live auction experience is unparalleled. We believe our Dubai auctions will enhance accessibility to affordable vehicles for a wider audience.” Marhaba Auctions is dedicated to fulfilling the growing need for transportation solutions by offering over 7,000+ vehicles each month across its four branches, including its new Dubai location. The company holds a total of 13 auctions weekly, reinforcing its position as a leader in the UAE's car auction industry.



For more information, or to register and participate in upcoming auctions, please visit www.marhabaauctions.com or call 800622