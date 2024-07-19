Marhaba Auctions announces new summer promotion featuring 20 free cars

Published: Fri 19 Jul 2024, 11:21 AM Last updated: Fri 19 Jul 2024, 12:19 PM

Marhaba Auctions, the largest live car auction in the UAE, today announced a new summer promotion featuring the chance for buyers to win one of 20 free cars. Participation in The Grand Summer Giveaway promotion is available to anyone who purchases vehicles from any of Marhaba Auctions locations in Sharjah at Industrial Area 2, Souq Al Haraj, and Industrial Area 12, from now through September 1.

The bold new campaign creates a compelling opportunity for anyone to participate and experience the chance to win a free car. Three cars will be given away every week at each of the three unique locations. This promotion will continue through September 1.



“It is always exciting to reward customers and see them win prizes. What excites me the most this summer is to see 20 customers drive away with a free car," said Zubair Rashidi, executive director of Marhaba Auctions. "We invite car enthusiasts to visit our auctions, purchase any vehicle, and participate in this incredible promotion.”