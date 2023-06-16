Marco D’Arrò unveils Keto Real

A conversation with a visionary entrepreneur launching a new firm

Published: Fri 16 Jun 2023

Can you tell us a bit about your background and how you became an entrepreneur and a venture capitalist?

I have a background in finance, having worked for several investment banks in London. While I enjoyed the finance world, I always wanted to create something for myself. In 2013, I founded my first company in the UK, a real estate advisory firm. Since then, I’ve diversified my interests and launched several other ventures, including renewable energy and leading-edge tech firms.

What led you to launch a nutrition company in Dubai?

While I’ve had success in various industries, my own personal life has been transformed by a marked interest in health, nutrition and everything related to a ketogenic lifestyle. I noticed a gap in the market for nutritious products that combined taste and the convenience of supplements. This realisation led to the birth of Keto Real – a brand that aims to empower individuals to make healthier choices without sacrificing taste or convenience.

Can you tell us more about Keto Real and the products you’re offering?

Keto Real is a nutrition company focused on producing two categories of products for now: ketogenic functional cookies and functional coffees. Each product is enriched with supplements targeting specific health benefits, such as reducing inflammation or boosting metabolism. We use the best quality ingredients and have put a lot of effort into developing flavours that people will love. Our Focus Coffee, for instance, is infused with specific nootropic mushrooms that are associated by the scientific literature with enhanced memory and improved cognitive function, while our Love Cookies contain maca, L-arginine and taurine, setting you up for optimal performance before a gym session or the sport of your choice.

What sets Keto Real apart from other nutrition companies?

I believe that our focus on clean keto-friendly products and our attention to detail when it comes to the best ingredients is what sets us truly apart. We’ve made sure that everything we produce meets the highest standards and we’re not willing to cut corners. Additionally, we have worked hard to develop flavours that satisfy cravings while still being good for you. We want people to be able to enjoy delicious snacks and coffee without feeling guilty.

Apart from the ketogenic aspect, what sets Keto Real apart from other nutrition companies in Dubai?

Great question. Keto Real goes beyond being just another nutrition company. We believe in creating a community and support for our customers and are committed to ensuring full sustainability, from ethical sourcing of ingredients to eco-friendly packaging, ensuring that our customers can enjoy our products with a clear conscience.

Can you tell us about any challenges you are facing while launching Keto Real?

One of the biggest challenges will be getting the word out about our brand. Being a new player in Dubai, we have to work hard to build awareness and interest in our products. Additionally, we are very conscious of meeting regulatory requirements and making sure that everything we produce is compliant with local regulations and guidelines. It’s important to us that our customers can trust us completely.

Lastly, what are your plans for Keto Real in the future?

We have big plans for the future of Keto Real. Our goal is to become the leading keto-friendly nutrition brand in the region and beyond the Middle East. We plan to expand our product line and continue to innovate in the space, always keeping our customers’ health and satisfaction in mind. We’re excited to see how our brand grows and evolves in the coming years.