Mappable forms strategic partnerships with Fujairah GIS Center, Emirates Transport and Emarat at GITEX 2024

Mappable, a global provider of highly customisable and locally relevant geospatial and mapping solutions, has announced three new strategic partnerships with Fujairah Center for Geographic Information Systems (Fujairah GIS Center), Emirates Transport (ET), and Emirates Petroleum Company (Emarat). The alliances were formalised during GITEX 2024 in Dubai, one of the most prominent and influential technology events in the world. These initiatives reflect Mappable's commitment to supporting the UAE's business and public development and growth by aligning its innovative solutions with the strategic goals of the country and contributing to the nation's prosperity.

Solidifying a vision for improved infrastructure, navigation and logistics services across the UAE, the memorandums of understanding (MoUs) were signed at GITEX Stage by key executives from all four parties, including Dr Ahmed Hassan Almurshidi, general director of Fujairah GIS Center; AbdelHamid Sba, chairman at Emirates Transport Technology Solutions; and Ali Bin Zayed, senior vice president of marketing at Emarat. Under the agreements, ET, Emarat and Fujairah GIS Center will leverage Mappable’s cutting-edge geospatial technologies to enhance quality of services, operational efficiencies and customer experiences. Mappable, in its turn, is planning to expand its advanced geospatial solutions across the region in accordance to its corporate mission and capitalize on the GIS market in the GCC, which is forecasted to reach US$2.15 billion by 2032.

Under the MoU with Fujairah GIS center, Mappable will integrate its advanced geospatial solutions into the Сenter’s existing systems to enhance collaboration on digital maps and enrich data diversity for urban planning. This will provide end users with accurate, real-time mapping information, improving navigation and enabling access to location-based essential services across the emirate.

Dr Ahmed Hassan Almurshidi shared: "Our cooperation with Mappable marks a significant advancement in our collaboration with the private sector to leverage advanced technologies that enhance customer experience through a wider range of services offered by the Center. Mappable specialises in interactive mapping and geospatial solutions, which align with the Center’s strategic goals of empowering Fujairah with solutions that facilitate its transformation into a smart city while improving overall user experience."

With Emirates Transport, a government-owned public transport provider, Mappable will integrate its advanced mapping solutions into the company’s Abu Dhabi's taxi fleet. This collaboration aims to enhance the accuracy of pick-up and drop-off points, streamline navigation, and provide accurate estimated time of arrival (ETA) features. The integration will improve user experience for both drivers and passengers, ensuring seamless map loads and reliable navigation data.

AbdelHamid Sba, chairman at Emirates Transport Technology Solutions, said: "Our partnership with Mappable underscores our dedication to adopting innovative technologies to be at the forefront of transportation and smart technologies in the UAE. These advanced mapping capabilities and geospatial expertise are instrumental in improving the operational efficiency of our fleet and improving services for our customers." In parallel, Mappable also signed an MoU with Emirates Petroleum Company P.J.S.C. — Emarat, one of the pioneers in the nation’s petroleum industry. Through this collaboration, Mappable will integrate its interactive fast-loading maps into Emarat’s Loyalty app EmCan. This partnership will help users find nearby fuel stations with precise location points, enable seamless navigation within the app, and support other upcoming app features that require location-based mapping services. Ali Bin Zayed said: "Partnering with Mappable aligns perfectly with our vision to serve the nation and enhance customer experience through technological innovation. Integrating their geospatial solutions into our EmCan app will significantly improve our service delivery and provide users with a superior navigation experience throughout every touchpoint of their journey with us." These partnerships set the stage for further collaboration with potential expansions into other sectors and regions. By using Mappable’s proprietary technologies, partners will benefit from precise location data, enhanced service delivery, and improved customer satisfaction. Abdullah Mohamad, chief commercial officer for the GCC region at Mappable, commented: "We are excited to collaborate with all three partners, as these are significant steps in expanding the reach of our advanced mapping and geospatial solutions across the country. By integrating our technologies into ET's taxi fleet and Emarat's Loyalty app EmСan, as well as developing geospatial data projects with Fujairah GIS Center, we aim to also contribute to the government’s initiatives in enhancing transportation and infrastructure services to drive economy growth, providing seamless and accurate location-based solutions that deliver exceptional value to drivers, passengers, and consumers alike."

Mappable provides a comprehensive suite of highly customisable solutions tailored to multiple business needs: interactive data-rich maps, navigation and route planning tools, and automatic AI-powered geocoding and geosearch products. More information can be found at mappable.world.