MANN-FILTER marks 85 years of innovation and growth in the automotive aftermarket

Global automotive filtration brand MANN-FILTER is celebrating its 85th anniversary, marking more than eight decades of innovation and growth in the automotive aftermarket industry.

Founded in 1941 by Adolf Mann and Dr. Erich Hummel in Germany, the company has evolved from a local filtration manufacturer into one of the industry's most recognised aftermarket brands, serving customers across markets worldwide.

The milestone comes as the automotive sector continues to evolve, with increasing emphasis on sustainability, efficiency and advanced mobility solutions. Against this backdrop, MANN-FILTER said it remains focused on developing innovative filtration technologies while maintaining its commitment to quality and performance.

“For 85 years, MANN-FILTER has stood for innovation, quality, and trusted partnerships. We are proud to celebrate this milestone together with our customers, partners, and colleagues across the Indian Subcontinent, Middle East, Africa, and around the world. This achievement reflects the dedication of our employees, the loyalty of our customers, and the strength of our relationships,” said Onur Ozyapici, vice president automotive aftermarket – Middle East, Africa, India and Turkiye.

From its origins in Ludwigsburg, Germany, the brand expanded internationally during the 1960s and has since established itself as a leading player in the independent automotive aftermarket.

Over the years, MANN-FILTER has introduced a range of filtration technologies, including its FreciousPlus cabin air filter, which was developed specifically for the aftermarket. The filter is designed to remove allergens, particulate matter and harmful gases while helping to inhibit the growth of bacteria and mould.

The company has also focused on sustainability initiatives, including the development of CO₂-reduced filters made using renewable raw materials, as part of broader efforts to support more environmentally responsible mobility solutions.

Commenting on the significance of the anniversary, Azhar Jaleel, head of marketing – Middle East, Africa, India and Turkiye, said: “For a brand, 85 years is more than a milestone, it is proof of its ability to adapt, stay relevant, and continue creating value over time. MANN-FILTER’s journey truly reflects the balance between heritage and progress.”

The brand has received several industry recognitions over the years, including the CLEPA Innovation Award, PARTSLIFE Environmental Award, German Design Award and German Brand Award.

As it marks its 85th year, MANN-FILTER said it will continue investing in sustainable materials, innovative technologies and future-focused filtration solutions to meet evolving industry needs and customer expectations.

For more information, please visit: www.mann-hummel.com