Manju Ramanan hosts ‘Women in Cinema from the UAE’

The women at the event discussed issues ranging from gender parity at work places to supportive co-workers, parents, spouses and bosses.

Published: Sat 15 Apr 2023, 4:51 PM Last updated: Sat 15 Apr 2023, 5:18 PM

Under the aegis of the Indian Consulate, Dubai, media personality Manju Ramanan hosted and organised an event titled ‘Women in Cinema from the UAE’. The panelists at the event included Kalpana Iyer, pan Indian actor and dancer, Mini Sarma, line producer, Althea Kaushal, Bollywood screen writer, Haseeba Freiha, film maker, Leila Masinei, director of the Dubai Meta Film Festival and, Butheina Hamed Kazim, founder and managing director of Cinema Akil.

The event was sponsored and supported by KKDD Films, Khaleej Times, Playfield Entertainment, Innara, Al Ain Water, Cochin Harbour, Aroushi Beauty Salon and Spa and Bobby Sahotra. The women at the event discussed issues ranging from gender parity at work places to supportive co-workers, parents, spouses and bosses.

Guddi Bajaj, Dubai-based entrepreneur who specialises in sustainable products, helmed the operations of the event. Shri Bijender Singh, consular, labour and MADAD, inaugurated the event with Dubai based businessman Rajan Lall and supported the initiative. “It is great to see so many inspiring stories of women who are at the helm of filmmaking,” he said.