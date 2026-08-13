Manchester City signs global partnership with Trendyol

Manchester City has announced that Trendyol is set to become the club’s official online marketplace partner.

Trendyol, one of the world’s leading e-commerce platforms, was founded in Istanbul in 2010 and now connects more than 40 million customers with over 250,000 sellers across a growing international footprint. A committed supporter of football in its home market of Türkiye, Trendyol is an official sponsor of the Turkish National Football Teams and the title sponsor of the Turkish Süper Lig and the First League. It was also an official partner of UEFA Euro 2024.

Through this partnership, Trendyol will work with the club to create bespoke content and campaigns, in addition to having a presence across the Club’s digital and social platforms, and branding at the Etihad Stadium.

Peter Laundy, senior vice president partnerships at City Football Group, said: "We’re delighted to announce our new partnership with Trendyol. As one of the world’s leading e-commerce platforms with a rapidly expanding international presence, Trendyol continues to grow its sponsorship portfolio with some of the most recognised properties in global sport. We look forward to working together throughout this exciting partnership."

Mohamad ElAnsari, CEO of Trendyol Gulf, commented: "Trendyol has long been associated with football in Türkiye so, as we expand internationally, it’s fitting that we extend our reach with one of the biggest names in the sport. Man City’s success over the last decade or so has been nothing short of astonishing so we’re thrilled to partner with a winning brand that lives in the hearts of so many people in the region and around the world."