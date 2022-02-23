ManageEngine to host 10th Middle East User Conference in Dubai

Rajesh Ganesan, Vice President, ManageEngine

The company is celebrating 20 years of transforming the enterprise IT industry

Published: Wed 23 Feb 2022, 1:22 PM

ManageEngine, the enterprise IT management division of Zoho Corporation, announced that it will be hosting its 10th Middle East User Conference in Dubai on March 1 and 2 at the Ritz-Carlton, Dubai. The company will celebrate its 20th anniversary during the event as part of its ‘Pillars of Support: Customers’ campaign, showcasing its long-standing customers, employees and partners at the user conference.

Utico, a major utility infrastructure developer and investor in the Middle East, is a longtime customer of ManageEngine. Joel Fernandes, deputy IT manager, Utico, said: “Utico is proud of its association with ManageEngine for almost a decade now. In today's competitive business environment, any company, startup or enterprise, needs solutions that enhance operational efficiency and effectiveness. ManageEngine solutions have helped us achieve this over the years, and continues to do so in the area of service management, security, compliance and governance. We would especially like to thank ManageEngine's support and back-end team for their unwavering support and for promptly offering us the best resolutions."

ManageEngine's leading technology and domain experts will deliver keynote speeches at the conference on topics ranging from the evolving IT and cybersecurity landscape to how businesses can leverage new technology to stay ahead of the competition.

Rajesh Ganesan, vice president at ManageEngine, will highlight the evolving role of IT departments in the post-pandemic era, which has been dominated by remote-first work culture and a digital-first customer mindset. “Prior to 2020, remote work was a perk, but today it has become the norm for many organisations. The global pandemic has led many organisations to rethink their work models and modify their work styles with the help of technology. This brings IT teams to the front line for business continuity,” said Ganesan. "Irrespective of the pandemic, businesses have been undergoing significant changes over the last few years. In an increasingly tech-savvy world, customers expect digital-first experiences. At our conference, we aim to speak to our customers about this inevitable change and how empowering their employees is key to ensure business survival."

With the global pandemic redefining the parameters of work environments, organisations have increased their focus on online productivity systems and collaboration platforms. This has led to cloud security becoming an essential element in enterprise security, with businesses implementing cloud access security brokers (CASBs) so they can use cloud technology while protecting sensitive corporate data. ManageEngine will also highlight the recently launched CASB component of its SIEM solution, Log360, at the user conference.

Nirmal Manoharan, Regional Director of Sales, ManageEngine

ManageEngine presents yearly user conferences for its customers in the Middle East to discuss the company’s roadmap and share knowledge and IT best practices. "This year's user conference is special for us as we mark the 20th anniversary of ManageEngine," said Nirmal Kumar Manoharan, regional sales director at ManageEngine. "We are excited to meet our customers and partners and celebrate this great milestone with them. In the last few months, there have been unprecedented changes globally due to the pandemic, and we have seen the commitment that our customers have mustered to drive their businesses forward. This year, we plan to utilise the user conference as a platform to share the latest technology trends, discover best practices to overcome challenges, and build a stronger, more vibrant customer ecosystem."

The two-day conference will offer detailed walk-throughs and live demonstrations of all major ManageEngine solutions, including ServiceDesk Plus, OpManager Plus, Applications Manager, Desktop Central, Mobile Device Manager Plus, Log360, Site24x7, and the entire suite of AD management products.

One-on-one sessions with product experts will also be available to ensure customers have the opportunity to receive answers to their questions. Participants can also take part in training sessions to increase their knowledge of the products, and they can take a test conducted by ManageEngine to become a certified product associate.