ManageEngine study reveals observability and AIOps knowledge gap hinders customer experience improvements

By Mathivanan Venkatachalam Published: Wed 10 May 2023, 11:17 AM Last updated: Wed 10 May 2023, 11:19 AM

Almost 62 per cent of businesses prefer a unified AI- and ML-powered observability solution to provide a better customer experience

ManageEngine, the enterprise IT management division of Zoho Corporation, today announced the results of its State of ITOM in 2023 study, which examined the trends observed in IT Operations Management (ITOM).

In today's digital landscape, providing a seamless customer experience (CX) has become a top priority for IT operations teams. They are increasingly turning to observability and AIOps to achieve this. However, the study found that organisations face several challenges while adopting both technologies.

The primary challenge with observability was a lack of understanding. More than 57 per cent of the IT decision-makers who responded stated that their organization was not fully familiar with the concept of observability. Similarly, more than 65 per cent of respondents said their organizations lacked a proper understanding of AIOps and its use cases. Other common challenges include technical complexity, concerns about cost and return on investment, and lack of a clear implementation strategy. Organisations thus run the risk of not deriving the full value of observability and AIOps if they don't address the knowledge gaps that exist currently.

Customer expectations today have skyrocketed, leaving no room for the possibility of the slightest downtime or service disruption. To stay ahead, IT teams must ditch siloed management and embrace ITOps solutions with advanced AI- and ML-powered observability. In fact, 62 per cent of the respondents said that a unified ITOM solution with observability and AIOps functions would help them to proactively identify performance bottlenecks.

"Despite the challenges, the benefits of observability and AIOps in delivering superior customer experiences and driving business growth are clear. As organizations continue to prioritize CX initiatives, they are likely to invest in these technologies. We are committed to providing world-class solutions that will empower ITOps teams in their journey," said Mathivanan Venkatachalam, Vice President at ManageEngine.

Visit ManageEngine's website to access the State of ITOM 2023 study report at https://mnge.it/N1W.

Survey Methodology

ManageEngine ran a survey polling more than 470 IT decision makers encompassing CIOs, CTOs, vice presidents, directors, IT administrators, IT managers, etc. to understand the state of ITOM in 2023. The study examines the evolution of technologies, shifts in priorities and the strategic decisions and investments shaping the future of ITOM in 2023. All the interviews were conducted using a rigorous, multi-level screening process to ensure that only eligible candidates were given the opportunity to participate.

Mathivanan Venkatachalam is a vice president at ManageEngine.