Manaf Koudmani takes up three business ventures at the same time

By Ammar Tarique Published: Tue 11 Oct 2022, 2:46 PM Last updated: Tue 11 Oct 2022, 2:52 PM

At the tender age of 22, Manaf Koudmani has reached that level in his career where a lot of businessmen aspire to be. His dedication, hard work and confidence have helped him build several ventures. Koudmani’s journey is inspiring and also full of challenges. But he never gave up.

It was during his teenage years that Koudmani decided that he wants to do something of his own. He was born in The US and spent his childhood in Syria. He relocated to Egypt at the age of 13, Lebanon at the age of 15, and finally to Europe at 17 to pursue his studies. He completed his bachelor’s degree in hospitality and business management at Les Roches in Marbella, Spain and Switzerland.

Koudmani started his first events company called 'Mage Prod' in Beirut. The event company showed immense growth in no time. The company handled a lot of top celebrities and known personalities and their events in Beirut and other European countries.

In 2020, Koudmani had plans to collab with even bigger celebrities. However, the Covid-19 lockdown and financial issues in Lebanon affected his entire planning structure. While he was dejected, he didn't give up. Koudmani decided to adapt and started selling medical equipment in several countries. He believes that every disaster or negative event in the world always creates opportunities behind it. The demand for medical equipment was a lot last year. Using his contacts and great marketing skills, Koudmani’s company built strong ties with UAE, China and Germany.

He said: "When things didn't go as I had planned, we were taken back. But I knew that it is not the time to sit and be upset. We have to stay in the market. No matter what it takes. Finally, I decided to start my company in Dubai that sells medical equipment. I always wanted to establish a business there. I'm glad 2020 gave me a chance to do so."

The young entrepreneur also started a new venture 'MAK MEDIA', a social media and digital marketing agency in 2020. The company provides all the solutions clients need to grow their presence online. He is also a part of the photography and videography agency ‘42 Gram’, based in Dubai and France.

Koudmani is grateful to his family for the emotional support they have given him. He also mentioned that the people surrounding him are what makes him successful at this age. He plans to expand his business and said new things are coming soon.

