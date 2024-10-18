Malhaar brings serene Indian classical show to Dubai

Malhaar is set to usher in the Diwali season with the launch of its new Indian classical concert series, featuring an exceptional debut performance by Grammy award-winning flautist Rakesh Chaurasia and renowned Hindustani classical vocalist Jayateerth Mevundi. The concert will take place on October 18 at the Emirates International School Auditorium, Jumeirah, Dubai.

This new initiative by Malhaar aims to highlight the finest music talent available in the Indian classical genre.

The concert series will provide Dubai’s audience with a unique blend of immersive presentations, thematic performances, and the highest calibre of music. "Each concert is carefully curated to offer not only extraordinary music but also an elevated cultural experience for our audience,” said Jogiraj Sikidar, founder and director of Malhaar. "We aim to provide a divine musical experience that aligns with the Indian festive season through the soothing melodies of Indian classical ragas," he added.

Chaurasia expressed his excitement, stating: "Both Jayateerth and I will present solo performances, followed by a joint exploration of Indian classical Ragas, offering a feast of soulful music."

Mevundi shared his enthusiasm for the event: "I am looking forward to being a part of this beautiful initiative by Malhaar. In addition to performing classical Ragas, I will also present devotional songs to honour the spirit of Diwali." Malhaar has more concerts lined up under this series, with the next event scheduled for December 14, featuring young Hindustani classical maestro Rahul Deshpande and Mahesh Kale in a special winter concert. Tickets are available on the Platinumlist.

For more information, visit Malhaar's website or follow us on social media (MalhaarUAE) for updates.