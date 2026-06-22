Malayali-founded Startup Works brings brand ambassador to the UAE business setup sector with Asif Ali

Startup Works, a leading UAE-based business services and entrepreneurship support platform, has announced popular Malayalam film actor Asif Ali as its official brand ambassador during a special signing ceremony and press conference held in Dubai.

The event, hosted at Aspin Commercial Tower on Sheikh Zayed Road, brought together business leaders, entrepreneurs, media representatives, and industry stakeholders to mark a significant milestone for both Startup Works and its parent organisation, Emirates First Group.

As part of the ceremony, Asif Ali officially signed on as brand ambassador for Startup Works, reflecting the company’s commitment to inspiring entrepreneurship and supporting the next generation of founders, business owners, and professionals across the region.

Addressing the media, Asif Ali shared his enthusiasm about the partnership and emphasised the importance of encouraging entrepreneurship in a rapidly evolving business landscape.

“Entrepreneurship is creating opportunities for people from all backgrounds to build meaningful careers and businesses. I am pleased to be associated with Startup Works and look forward to supporting initiatives that empower aspiring entrepreneurs and business owners,” he said.

Startup Works also used the occasion to introduce a new division called “My Team”, an integrated entrepreneur support platform designed to help businesses manage critical operational functions under one roof.

The division will offer services including:

Human Resources (HR) Support

Finance and Budgeting Assistance

Accounting Services

Compliance Management

Business Support Services

Strategic Business Consultancy

The initiative was developed in response to the increasing demand from entrepreneurs and small business owners for streamlined operational support after company formation.

Rather than coordinating multiple service providers, businesses will be able to access a centralised support ecosystem designed to simplify day-to-day operations and improve efficiency.

According to company representatives, My Team will complement Startup Works’ existing services by extending support beyond business setup and into long-term business growth and management.

One of the key highlights of the event was the official unveiling of the new Emirates First logo and corporate identity.

The new brand identity was revealed jointly by Asif Ali and prominent businessman and philanthropist Faisal Malabar, marking the beginning of a new chapter for Emirates First Group as it enters its second decade of growth.

According to company leadership, the rebranding reflects the organisation’s evolution from a business setup consultancy into a broader entrepreneurial ecosystem that supports startups, SMEs, investors, and growing enterprises across the UAE.

The new corporate identity is designed to represent innovation, trust, business growth, and the company’s vision for the future while maintaining the values that have helped establish Emirates First as a recognised name in the UAE business services sector.

The event also marked the official commencement of Emirates First’s 10th anniversary celebrations. Over the past decade, Emirates First has supported more than 35,000 customers, helping entrepreneurs, startups, investors, and business owners establish and grow their ventures in the UAE.

Commenting on the milestone, Jamad Usman, founder and CEO of Emirates First Group, said: “Over the last decade, Emirates First has had the privilege of supporting more than 35,000 entrepreneurs and business owners. The unveiling of our new corporate identity reflects not only how far we have come but also our vision for the future. Through Startup Works, My Team, and our expanding ecosystem, we aim to create even greater value for entrepreneurs in the UAE and beyond.”

Company leaders stated that future initiatives will focus on entrepreneur education, business enablement, and the development of integrated support solutions that address the changing needs of modern businesses.

The event was attended by Jamad Usman, founder and CEO of Emirates First Group; Sajeer, executive director; Hijab Abdulla, director of operations at Startup Works; Asif Ali, brand ambassador at Startup Works; and Faisal Malabar, businessman and philanthropist.