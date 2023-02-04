Malayalam action thriller movie Christopher to launch at Arabian Center

The event’s highlight will be the arrival of actor Mammootty, his co-stars Sneha and Aishwarya Lekshmi, and the director B Unnikrishnan.

Published: Sat 4 Feb 2023, 5:33 PM Last updated: Sat 4 Feb 2023, 5:59 PM

Truth Global Films are organising the global launch of Christopher in collaboration with Arabian Center. The audience will be welcomed by RJ Vysakh and RJ Meera Nandan from Gold FM 101.3, where they can get a chance to win extraordinary prizes. The event’s highlight will be the arrival of actor Mammootty, his co-stars Sneha and Aishwarya Lekshmi, and the director B Unnikrishnan.

In addition, the celebrities will interact with the audience and share their experiences about the movie. The event will conclude with an exclusive movie trailer and a special cake-cutting ceremony.

Wesam Aldora, general manager of Arabian Center, said: “This is indeed a great moment for Arabian Center to be part of the global launch event of the movie, which I am sure is slated to be a blockbuster. It is heart-warming to see the Malayali community and movie buffs come together for this special evening to support their favourite stars.” Christopher will release in theatres worldwide on February 9.