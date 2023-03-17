Malabar Gold & Diamonds sets aside Dh1.7 Million for CSR activities during Ramadan

Malabar Gold & Diamonds will partner with NGOs and likeminded organisations to distribute Iftar meals amongst the needy in the GCC and Far East.

Published: Fri 17 Mar 2023, 4:19 PM

Malabar Gold & Diamonds has announced its CSR programmes in the GCC and Far East regions for the Ramadan month. These activities are planned in addition to the ESG initiatives conducted by the group throughout the year in the 10 countries of operation. The brand will associate with embassies, NGOs and like-minded organisations to carry out philanthropic activities throughout the holy month, including the distribution of Iftar meals and food provision kits to deserving labourers and families. The generous initiatives, which Malabar Gold & Diamonds carries out without fail every year, is expected to be a boon for the under privileged sections of our society.

Around 125,000 Iftar meals will be distributed as part of this year’s Ramadan CSR initiatives across the UAE, KSA, Bahrain, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait, Malaysia, Singapore and the USA. In the UAE, Iftar meals will be distributed in the industrial areas of Sajjah as well as in the new gold souq extension in Deira, Dubai. The food donation drive is being conducted in association with CDA, AWQAF, Sharjah Charity, Dubai court and Dubai police.

Shamlal Ahamed, managing director – international operations, Malabar Gold & Diamonds, said: "At Malabar Gold & Diamonds, the philanthropic activities that we have carried out over the years has resulted in the betterment of numerous lives and this is a fact that we are extremely proud of. The creation of a Hunger Free World is one of the key components of our ESG goals and the Ramadan initiative is in line with our larger objective. As Malabar Gold & Diamonds celebrates its 30th anniversary, we sincerely hope that our actions will leave a lasting impression and motivate other organizations to carry out similar activities."

“The CSR activities that Malabar Gold & Diamonds carries out every year is a testament to our commitment towards making a significant change in the society. Spearheaded by the goodwill of our entire team and like-minded organisations, the month-long charitable activities that we have planned for Ramadan is sure to support those of us in our society who needs it the most. As we approach another holy month of piousness, generosity, and reflections, we would like to extend our sincere gratitude towards our partnering organisation for their wholehearted support in this noble venture”, added Abdul Salam K P, vice chairman at Malabar Group.

Right from its inception in 1993, CSR has been a primary commitment of Malabar Group, with five per cent of net profits set aside for such activities in each region of operation. The key focus area of the group’s initiatives is in health, housing, hunger free world, education, environment and women empowerment. Integrating the principles of responsibility and sustainability into its core business, Malabar Group periodically strengthen its ESG (environmental, social and governance) goals to remain a socially conscious and responsible organisation.