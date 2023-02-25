Malabar Gold & Diamonds presents Studs & Drops Festival

Published: Sat 25 Feb 2023, 9:00 AM

Malabar Gold & Diamonds, the sixth-largest global jewellery retailer with a strong retail network of over 300 outlets spread across 10 countries, launched their ‘Studs & Drops Festival’, showcasing an extensive collection of earrings in gold, diamonds and precious gems, giving their customers a unique chance to experience a diverse collection of earrings from over 20 countries. The festival will run until March 20 across the GCC and Singapore showrooms. The exclusive festival offers a stunning collection of earrings, designed and handcrafted by skilled artisans from around the world. The customer gets to choose from hundreds of designs that are suitable for office wear, casual wear, party wear or bridal wear along with other international designs at affordable prices. The earring collection captures both the traditional and modern aesthetics of jewellery that are perfect for every style. Apart from these, Malabar Gold & Diamonds also showcases an incredible collection of unique designs in gold and diamond jewellery to suit the varied tastes and preferences of its wide range of customers.