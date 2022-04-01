Malabar Gold & Diamonds presents Studs & Drops Festival

Published: Fri 1 Apr 2022, 3:55 PM

Malabar Gold & Diamonds, one among the largest jewellery retailers globally with a strong retail network of over 280 outlets spread across 10 countries, announced the ‘Studs & Drops Festival’, showcasing an extensive collection of earrings in gold, diamonds and precious gems, giving their customers a unique chance to view and own a diverse collection of earrings from over 20 countries. The festival will run until April 17, 2022.

The jewellery chain presents a marvellous range of earrings for today’s woman, considering the different roles she plays, be it at work, home, celebrating special occasions or adding sparkle to just another ordinary moment in life. This exclusive festival offers a stunning collection of earrings in Gold, Diamonds, and precious gems designed and handcrafted by skilled artisans from around the world. The customer gets to choose from hundreds of designs that are suitable to use as office wear, casual wear, party wear or bridal wear along with other international designs at affordable prices.