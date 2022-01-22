Malabar Gold & Diamonds opens two new showrooms

Malabar Gold & Diamonds opens two new showrooms in India, at MG Road, Bengaluru and Solapur, Maharashtra. C N Ashwath Narayan, minister of science and technology, higher education and IT, biotechnology of Karnataka and Shrikanchana Yannam, mayor of Solapur municipal corporation inaugurated the Bengaluru and Solapur showrooms respectively in the presence of senior management officials and other dignitaries

Leading jewellery retailer, Malabar Gold & Diamonds, recently inaugurated two new showrooms in India at MG Road, Bengaluru, and Solapur, Maharashtra on January 7 and 9, respectively. The Bengaluru store was inaugurated by C N Ashwath Narayan, minister of science and technology, higher education and IT, biotechnology of Karnataka. The store in Solapur, Maharashtra was inaugurated by Shrikanchana Yannam, mayor of Solapur municipal corporation.

MP Ahammed, chairman, Malabar Group, said: “With 22 store launches in the month of January, we are all set to make an impactful beginning to the new year. As we continue our 28-year legacy of providing exceptional services and unmatched quality, our commitment to our customers will remain strong.”

Spanning over 22,000 sq ft, the store features an exclusive wedding lounge for prospective brides and also offers best-in-class personalised services including the assistance of solitaire experts and personal shoppers for an enhanced shopping experience. With an area of 4000 sq ft, the Solapur store located at VIP Road offers a luxurious ambience and displays the latest designs crafted in 100 per cent BIS hallmarked pure gold, diamonds, precious gemstones, silver and platinum