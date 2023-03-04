Malabar Gold & Diamonds offers gold rate protection

Published: Sat 4 Mar 2023, 2:20 PM Last updated: Sat 4 Mar 2023, 2:46 PM

With an impressive retail network of over 305 outlets across 10 countries, Malabar Gold & Diamonds, the sixth largest jewellery retailer globally, is providing customers with the best opportunity to invest in gold, through the 10 per cent advance booking option, be it for personal use or as an investment. The brand has announced this offer as part of the upcoming festive season, through which customers can just pay 10 per cent advance for their favourite jewellery and block the gold rate until April 23, protecting themselves from any increase in gold rate during this period.

This offer will be valid across all Malabar Gold & Diamonds showrooms. Customers can either pay the advance directly at the outlet or online, via Malabar Gold & Diamonds’ mobile app. In addition to the 10 per cent advance option, customers can also pay 50 per cent and 100 per cent of the amount as advance to get gold rate protection for 90 days and 180 days respectively. This option will be available to customers throughout the year across all stores of Malabar Gold & Diamonds.