Malabar Gold & Diamonds offers free gold coins on gold jewellery purchase

The offer is valid across all Malabar Gold & Diamonds showrooms across the UAE from October 26 to 29, 2024.

Malabar Gold & Diamonds has elevated its festive season offers in preparation for Dhanteras and Diwali, presenting customers with free gold coins on gold jewellery purchases.

The limited period offers, which is valid across all Malabar Gold & Diamonds showrooms across the UAE from October 26 to 29, will provide customers with the opportunity to get free gold coins on the purchase of gold jewellery worth Dh3,000. As part of the ongoing offer that has been running across Malabar Gold & Diamonds showrooms, customers are eligible for free gold coins on the purchase of diamond and precious gem jewellery worth Dh3,000 and above.