Malabar Gold & Diamonds launches season’s new gifting collection

The season’s gifting collection showcases unique designs across necklace sets, pendant sets, bangles, bracelets, earrings, rings across all stores.

Leading jewellery retailer, Malabar Gold & Diamonds recently launched its exquisite range of products along with attractive offers to celebrate the season of gifting. The season’s gifting collection showcases unique designs across necklace sets, pendant sets, bangles, bracelets, earrings, rings across all stores.

Shamlal Ahamed, managing director — International Operations, Malabar Gold & Diamonds, said: “It is the season of gifting and gold is undoubtedly the most precious gift for your loved ones. We wanted to add value to our customers shopping experience and make the season memorable for them, which is why we have launched special products and deals to celebrate this season”.

The brand has incorporated the season’s gifting collection as a part of various brands namely Mine—Diamonds Unlimited, Era - Uncut Diamond Jewellery, Precia - Gem Jewellery, in addition to 18K and 22K gold jewellery. Customers can also choose from a dazzling range of products, with making charges starting from just 3.9 per cent. Additionally, they can use this opportunity to exchange their 22K (GCC) gold jewellery for this stylish array of new designs, without any loss.